17,714 Shares in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

