174,621 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 174,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LESL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $26.37 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

