17,170 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 242,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,073,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $54.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

