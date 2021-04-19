171,135 Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Acquired by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 171,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 6.5% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,967,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 303,710 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,539.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 285,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,469,000.

Shares of SCHH opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

