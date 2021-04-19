169,679 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 169,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,000. Truist Financial makes up 1.8% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 59,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

