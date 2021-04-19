$113.66 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will announce sales of $113.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.25 million to $115.00 million. GP Strategies posted sales of $128.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $499.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $508.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $517.12 million, with estimates ranging from $514.98 million to $519.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $123.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.32 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 1.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,290,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPX opened at $16.51 on Monday. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Workforce Excellence and Business Transformation Services. The Workforce Excellence segment offers managed learning services, including strategic learning and development consulting; digital learning content design and development solutions; and a suite of learning operations services, such as managed facilitation and delivery, managed training administration and logistics, help desk support, and event and vendor management.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.