10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells $1,444,575.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $1,444,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 434,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,764,355.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded down $7.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.97. 362,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,267. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.75 and a 52-week high of $203.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.64 and a 200-day moving average of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.50 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The business had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 404.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 40,618 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,424,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

