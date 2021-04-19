1,077,750 Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,077,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 15.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,642,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,253 shares of company stock worth $13,230,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.04 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

