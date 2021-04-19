$1.63 EPS Expected for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) will report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $2.38. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $9.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $8.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NYSE:NRG traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 81,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

