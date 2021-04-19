$0.82 EPS Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. AeroVironment posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of AVAV opened at $108.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 91.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $99.08. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $53.78 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,206.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,125 shares of company stock valued at $23,914,483. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

