$0.71 EPS Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.73. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

SEE remained flat at $$48.21 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,214,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after buying an additional 553,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

