$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,595,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after buying an additional 573,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,788,000 after buying an additional 506,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,212,000 after buying an additional 412,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.62. 17,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,599. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.48 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

