-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.15). GameStop posted earnings of ($1.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,429,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GME stock traded up $9.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.80. The stock had a trading volume of 397,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,018,641. GameStop has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.