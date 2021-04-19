-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.15). GameStop posted earnings of ($1.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GameStop.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,429,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 46,980 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of GME stock traded up $9.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.80. The stock had a trading volume of 397,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,018,641. GameStop has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 1.40.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.
