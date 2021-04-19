$0.46 EPS Expected for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Waddell & Reed Financial posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waddell & Reed Financial.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of WDR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 308,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,808. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,932,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,168,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 363.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 739,727 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 731.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 656,563 shares in the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

