$0.45 EPS Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Umpqua posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 446.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,769,000 after buying an additional 377,002 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Umpqua by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after buying an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,351,000 after buying an additional 112,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Umpqua by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,883,000 after acquiring an additional 52,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $46,503,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMPQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 40,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,113. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $19.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

