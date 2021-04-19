$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. 132,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,405,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

