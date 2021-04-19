$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 224,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,189. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.47, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $104,557.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,854. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Dropbox by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

