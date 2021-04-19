$0.18 EPS Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE PGTI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,079. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.49. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.32.

In other news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,603 shares of company stock worth $979,194. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.