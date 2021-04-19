-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.11). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Compugen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.36 million, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

