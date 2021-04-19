-$0.06 EPS Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 4,315.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celsion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celsion by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsion during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Celsion by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 266,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 109,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSN remained flat at $$1.06 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 15,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,364,893. Celsion has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $79.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

