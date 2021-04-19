$0.02 EPS Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.08. Zumiez reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUMZ. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other Zumiez news, Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 22,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $988,681.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,052.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,018 shares of company stock worth $21,276,638 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 995.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 210,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 191,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 76,806 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 212,633 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1,254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,080 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 61,201 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter valued at $2,097,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $49.23.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

