Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zynga has been benefiting from strength in live services, product introductions and growth in international markets. Robust performance of five popular franchises — CSR Racing, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons! — is driving the company’s top line. Recent releases including Merge Magic! and Farmville 3 are expected to drive user growth. Moreover, acquisition of Peak and Rollic expands Zynga’s mobile-gaming portfolio, which will drive prospects in the long haul. However, Zynga is losing opportunities in the rapidly growing e-sports market to the likes of Take Two Interactive and Activision Blizzard. Moreover, stiff competition from the likes of EA, NetEase Games and SciGames Interactive is an overhang. Notably, Zynga's shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date period.”

ZNGA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 120,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,329,754.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $519,997.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,422.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,296,924 shares of company stock worth $14,466,769. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zynga by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 80,334,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after buying an additional 12,330,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,183,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,082,000 after buying an additional 1,367,876 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Zynga by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 18,714,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,978,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,750,000 after purchasing an additional 872,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

