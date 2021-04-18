Zeepin Trading Down 3.8% This Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 51.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $301,684.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00066647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00283232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004579 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.39 or 0.00716926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,020.01 or 0.99809373 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.63 or 0.00829600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.