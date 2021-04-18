ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $15,497.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00409931 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00163356 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.42 or 0.00180590 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001560 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,172,548 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

