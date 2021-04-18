ZB Token (ZB) Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $210.94 million and approximately $81.72 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZB Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00068462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00020583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.22 or 0.00674492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00087912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00038390 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.