Zap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. Zap has a total market cap of $43.50 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zap has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00068419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00677178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00088565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

ZAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

