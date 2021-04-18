Zacks Investment Research Upgrades nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE:NVT opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.93 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at $634,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 30.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 84.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 78,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

