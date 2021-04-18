Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to “Buy”

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Friday, February 12th. AlphaValue upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crédit Agricole has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $7.44 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

