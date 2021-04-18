Zacks Investment Research Lowers Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,034,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 284,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

