Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

EBC opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

