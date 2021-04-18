Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,297.70 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $13.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 267.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.