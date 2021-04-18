Zacks: Brokerages Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). SRAX reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SRAX.
SRAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.
NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $4.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. SRAX has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.
About SRAX
SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.
