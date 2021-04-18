Zacks: Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report $4.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $8.95 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $20.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $31.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $72.17 million, with estimates ranging from $49.95 million to $103.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 388,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 159,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after buying an additional 147,009 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 88,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.38. The stock had a trading volume of 544,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,764. The company has a market cap of $380.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

