Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.18. Callaway Golf reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen cut shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSE ELY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. 1,036,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

