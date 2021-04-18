Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.50). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 782,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUTL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.29. 418,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,594. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $276.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

