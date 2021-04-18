Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Workiva posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $93.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

WK traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 271,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,109. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average is $85.16.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Workiva by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.