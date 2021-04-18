Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.08. Twitter reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,144. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,429,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,256,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.15. Twitter has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

