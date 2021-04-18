Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The Williams Companies posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of WMB opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 56.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,391,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,017,000 after purchasing an additional 207,693 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 284,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

