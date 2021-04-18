Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Proofpoint reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

In related news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,126 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Proofpoint by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,850,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Proofpoint by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.61. Proofpoint has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $140.91.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

