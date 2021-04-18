Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.70. PJT Partners reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PJT traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 116,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,886. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $81.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

