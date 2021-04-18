Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $682.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will post sales of $682.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $718.10 million and the lowest is $640.00 million. Mattel posted sales of $594.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

Shares of Mattel stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,964. Mattel has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,050.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mattel (MAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.