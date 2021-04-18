Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $651.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $5.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $324.10. The stock had a trading volume of 923,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,885. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $206.50 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.