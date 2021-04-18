Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,602,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 20.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LECO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.76. The company had a trading volume of 258,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,101. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $68.12 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

