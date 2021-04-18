Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $195.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.40 million and the highest is $195.76 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $222.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $854.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $844.50 million to $867.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $931.39 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $952.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HURN. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of HURN stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 77,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,505. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -278.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 157,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.