Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will post $228.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.79 million and the highest is $241.71 million. Groupon reported sales of $374.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $960.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $949.99 million to $971.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $979.25 million, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $343.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.81 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Groupon stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 956,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,228. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

