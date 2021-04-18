Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment also posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDUS shares. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 227,143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $407.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

