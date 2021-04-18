Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. Computer Task Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $101.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $11.26. 231,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,004. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $171.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

