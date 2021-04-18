Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $720.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post sales of $720.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $721.00 million and the lowest is $720.05 million. Avaya posted sales of $683.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avaya to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Avaya by 1,156.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 14.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,709,000.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $29.00. 1,275,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,257. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

