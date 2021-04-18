Zacks: Analysts Expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). TPI Composites posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

TPIC stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,142. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.