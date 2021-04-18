Zacks: Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report $333.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.80 million and the lowest is $330.00 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $255.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.84. 230,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $85.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,663 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 127.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

